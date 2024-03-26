US new home sales see 0.3 percent decline in February

(MENAFN) According to a report jointly released by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday, new home sales in the United States experienced a slight decline of 0.3 percent in February compared to the previous month.



The data indicates that sales of new single-family homes were recorded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 662,000 units. Although the market had anticipated sales to reach around 675,000 units for the month, the actual figure fell short of this estimate.



However, it's worth noting that January's sales figure was revised upward from 661,000 to 664,000 units, representing a monthly gain of 1.7 percent.



On an annual basis, new home sales in February showed a positive trend, standing at 5.9 percent above the corresponding month in 2023, when sales reached 625,000 units.



In terms of pricing, the median sale price of new homes sold in February was reported to be USD400,500, while the average price was slightly higher at USD485,000. These figures provide insight into the prevailing price points within the new home market during the specified period.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108021048