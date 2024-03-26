Boeing declares resignation of CEO Dave Calhoun at end of 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, Boeing declared that chief executive Dave Calhoun is going to resign from his position at the end of 2024.



"The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Calhoun mentioned in a message to workers. "We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do."



At the upcoming annual meeting of the firm, Larry Kellner, the current Independent Board Chair, has announced his decision not to seek re-election. In his place, Steve Mollenkopf has been elected to succeed Kellner as the independent board chair. Mollenkopf will assume the responsibility of leading the board's process in selecting Boeing's next CEO.



Simultaneously, Stan Deal, who serves as the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has declared his retirement from the company. In his stead, Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead the firm's commercial airlines division effective immediately.



Boeing, a prominent US-based multinational corporation renowned for designing, manufacturing, and selling airplanes, has recently faced intense scrutiny following significant events concerning its commercial aircraft.



In January, an Alaska Airlines Boeing jet experienced a mid-air blowout, revealing the absence of four crucial bolts designed to secure a door plug.



Similarly, in April 2023, an American Airlines Boeing 737 encountered an engine fire resulting from a bird strike. Despite the harrowing incident, the pilot skillfully executed an emergency landing at an airport in Columbus, Ohio, ensuring the safety of all onboard.



Furthermore, Boeing endured a significant setback when deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners were suspended for nearly two years due to multiple manufacturing flaws. This suspension inflicted considerable financial strain on the company, amounting to USD5.5 billion in losses as of January 2022.

