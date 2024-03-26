Commodity markets face downward pressure as dollar demand surge

(MENAFN) Last week, commodity markets faced significant downward pressure, primarily driven by heightened demand for the US dollar amidst concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay interest rate cuts compared to other central banks.



Central banks' decisions on interest rates played a pivotal role in shaping commodity market dynamics during this period. The Federal Reserve opted to maintain its policy rate at a 23-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent, in line with expectations. However, market sentiment leaned towards expectations of three rate cuts throughout the year, which contributed to maintaining downward pressure on commodities.



In a surprising move, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reduced its policy rate to 1.50 percent, catching investors off guard and leading to a rise in the US dollar index following the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged. The strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies further exacerbated the downward trend in commodity prices, as noted by analysts.



The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to implement its first interest rate hike in 17 years had a notable impact on precious metal prices. The BoJ raised its short-term interest rates from minus 0.1 percent to a range of 0 percent to 0.1 percent, which negatively affected precious metal prices in the market.



Silver prices experienced a decline, influenced by positive US economic indicators signaling continued strength in the country's economic activity. Data such as the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, which showed expansion for the second consecutive month albeit with a decrease to 3.2 in March, contributed to this narrative.



Furthermore, the reduction in the US current account deficit by 15.7 percent last year to USD818.8 billion provided additional context for the market dynamics, indicating potential shifts in global economic balances.



Despite some positive indicators, such as the US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing industry rising to 52.5 in March, marking a 21-month high and surpassing market expectations, the Services PMI in the US experienced a slight decline to 51.7, down 0.6 points month-on-month in March. These mixed signals further influenced market sentiments during the week, contributing to the complex landscape observed in commodity markets.

