Canada's GDP within natural resources sector increase by 1.4 percent in Q4

(MENAFN) According to the latest data released by the statistical agency on Monday, Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) within the natural resources sector demonstrated a noteworthy rebound in the fourth quarter of 2023. After experiencing two consecutive quarterly declines, the sector saw a resurgence with a growth rate of 1.4 percent.



"Growth in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by higher extraction of crude oil and metallic minerals," Statistics Canada mentioned in a report.



During the October-December period of the previous year, crude oil extraction experienced a notable increase, rising by 1.9 percent and reaching a record-high level in December. This surge in crude oil extraction is indicative of the sector's robust performance during the final quarter of the year.



Moreover, the year 2023 saw a continuation of this positive trend, with the extraction of crude oil increasing by 1.3 percent overall. This steady growth in crude oil extraction further solidifies the sector's significance within the Canadian economy.



"Natural resource export volumes rose 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter, chiefly because of higher exports of energy and mineral resources," the statement further mentioned.

