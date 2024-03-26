Oil rates surge due to heightened geopolitical tensions, supply concerns

(MENAFN) Oil rates surged on Monday due to heightened geopolitical tensions, with concerns over global supply supporting the increase.



At 10:29 AM local time (0729 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD85.21 per barrel, marking a 0.45 percent rise from the previous closing price of USD84.83 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at USD81.01 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.47 percent increase from the previous session's close at USD80.63 per barrel.



Ongoing attacks on oil refineries and escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to pose threats to major oil routes, contributing to the rise in oil prices.



Last week, Vasily Golubev, the Russian governor of the Rostov region, reported via Telegram that attacks by Ukrainian drones had resulted in the shutdown of the largest oil refinery in the southern part of Russia. The Novoshakhtinks refinery, with an annual oil processing capacity of 7.5 million tons, was affected by drone strikes.



Additionally, hopes for a cease-fire in the Middle East diminished after the UN failed to pass a resolution on Gaza, as Russia and China vetoed the US-proposed resolution.



Moreover, the appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies is anticipated to dampen demand and potentially slow down the increase in oil rates. The US dollar index rose by 0.33 percent to 104.35 at 10:22 a.m. local time (0722 GMT) on Monday.

