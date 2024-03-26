Adani Green Energy Gallery In UK To Explore Sustainable Energy Options To Fight Climate Change

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 26 (IANS) The Adani Green Energy Gallery, inaugurated at the Science Museum in London, UK on Tuesday aims to explore options that will help generate energy sustainably, decarbonise and fight climate change.

The 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery', is a free gallery that "shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future", the company said in a statement.

"Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality. This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, in a post on X.com.

In 'Future Planet', visitors can take a look at how complex computer-based models are used by scientists to understand the planet Earth, and how it can explain the future of climate.

At the centre of the gallery stands a moving sculpture called 'Only Breath'. It signifies the power of nature to inspire technological change.

"Through the sponsorship of the gallery, we aim to inspire young minds, scientists and innovators to imagine a future powered by clean energy and build a carbon-free world. It is an initiative to stimulate their interest, curiosity and awareness, and encourage their active participation in creating clean technologies. The gallery brings together the global community to enable the shift towards energy efficiency, clean energy adoption and carbon emissions reduction," added Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), in the statement.