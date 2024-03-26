CMU-Q Graduating Seniors Join Alumni Network

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) introduced the Class of 2024 to the CMU-Q alumni network at a Ramadan event in Education City. Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, welcomed the new class to the alumni network. When the class graduates in May, the CMU-Q alumni network will include more than 1,300 young professionals, most of whom live and work in Qatar. Worldwide, there are about 115,000 Carnegie Mellon alumni.
