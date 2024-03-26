Deputy Prime Minister Meets Ambassador Of Oman

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met yesterday with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Qatar H E Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

