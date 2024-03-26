Scholarship Programme Focuses On Skills Required For Job Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The government scholarship programme which provides education opportunities to Qatari students in the country and abroad focuses especially on skills which are needed for the job market, said a top official.

“Today, the government scholarship programme has many advantages in terms of standards and skills development,” said Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Hareb Al Jabri.

Speaking in a Qatar TV programme recently, he said that the scholarship is no longer just for obtaining an academic qualification, but also for acquiring skills that are compatible with the labour market and also compatible with specialisation in certain skills.

Therefore, today, he said, the programme provides a complete system making a basis for choosing a scholarship for pursuing higher education inside the country or abroad.

“It gives student free hands to choose their scholarships for universities operating in Qatar or abroad. The student determines the university in which he will enrol based on the lists of universities that we have chosen and approved for internal or external scholarship,” said Al Jabri.

He said that there are different criteria for choosing the universities, but eventually the student is given the option to pick a university and a specialization following the needs of the job market.

“The lists of universities for studying at own expense are completely different from scholarships. Today, we set standards for studying at their own expense. We do not remove a university or put a university down,” said Al Jabri.

He said that all universities are measured according to the standards set for study, whether they are for scholarship lists, or lists for studying at their own expense.

“For example, today there are the best 300 universities for each scholarship track, while for studying at their own expense there are 800 universities to make it easier for students to join universities.

“Eventually, we want universities that provide qualitative education to our national cadres,” said Al Jabri.

The government scholarship programme aims at providing multiple scholarship opportunities for students in a way that suits their ambitions and interests.

It also focuses on diversity and inclusion and aims to benefit Qatari students by developing their talents and nurturing their creative and technical skills m to support all sectors of the country and prepare a workforce ready for the requirements of the future.

Under the programme, the best universities in the world were chosen for each scholarship track facilitating students' access to distinguished universities that provide qualitative education in specialisations that suit their desires and abilities.

It is one of the main arms for achieving Qatar Vision 2030 and promoting human development, by preparing an efficient work sector that meets the requirements of growing entities in technical and precise specialisations to keep pace with the growth and development witnessed by the country.