Qatar's Organ Transplant Programme Achieves Regional Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's organ transplant programme has evolved over the years and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and is one of the most comprehensive transplant centers in the region, according to a senior official.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Affairs and Director of Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation, Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani said that international standard facilities, experts and a unified organ donor registry have enhanced the organ transplant programme.

“Qatar's Organ Transplant Programme offers kidney, liver and lung transplant surgeries making HMC one of the most comprehensive transplant centers in the region,” he said in a video message.

He highlighted that since the start of Qatar's Organ Transplant Program in 1986 it has expended and strengthened the exceptional care for patients.

“HMC has in place a multidisciplinary team, with some leading international experts to give the highest level of care to our patients,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.

“We also have an Organ Donor Registry that has wide spread public support, with one in five adults are registered. Qatar's organ donation and organ transplant programme have changed many lives and programs have been lauded internationally for their equity and fairness. This is something we can be very proud of,” he added.

An organ transplant can be a life saving procedure. It can also significantly improve the quality of life for someone with chronic organ failure. A deceased donor can save up to 8 lives. It is also possible to donate a kidney and or part of liver. Recently, Qatar's Organ Transplant and Organ Donation Programs honoured 52 living kidney donors, 2 liver donors, and 17 bone marrow donors.

Sahar Burhan one of HMC's first organ donation and transplantation coordinators and over the years she has helped hundreds of organ recipients.

“The program has made significant progress in giving hundreds of organ recipients and the opportunity to receive different organs.

“The donation provided to patients by HMC marks the beginning of new journey in life for the recipients,” she said.

Burhan in her message encouraged individuals to register with the Organ Donation Registry and also to volunteer to donate part liver or a kidney when a family member is in need.

According to HMC data the Organ Donor Registry has surpassed 530,000 registered donors, representing around 25 percent of Qatar's adult population.