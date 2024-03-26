'Moroccan Night At The Museum' Showcases Heritage, Tradition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The“Moroccan Night at the Museum” held on Sunday at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) featured the richness of Moroccan tradition and heritage. The event, which marked the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture, attracted over 300 guests from private and public entities.

Upon entering MIA, attendees were greeted with the rhythmic beats and colourful movements of traditional Moroccan music and dance performed by the Nass El Hal Band, setting the stage for a night filled with cultural delights. As guests mingled, they indulged in a sensory journey through Moroccan cuisine, sampling traditional teas, Ramadan sweets, and experiencing the intricate art of Moroccan henna tattooing.

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of the Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition, curated by the Oudayas National Museum of Adornment in Rabat. Featuring over 200 historical pieces of Amazigh jewellery, this display outside of Morocco offers visitors a rare glimpse into the craftsmanship and symbolism embedded in each artifact.

On view at MIA until May 20 at the fourth level, the exhibition showcases the enduring legacy of the Amazigh people and their contributions to Moroccan culture.

The“Silver Jewelry from the Moroccan Royal Palace Collection” exhibition represents a significant milestone in Qatar-Morocco relations, marking the first time Qatar has hosted an exhibition dedicated to a North African country. This cultural exchange initiative, spearheaded by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, underscores the importance of dialogue and understanding between nations through the arts.

Moreover, the exhibit not only showcases the exquisite beauty of Moroccan jewellery but also celebrates the ingenuity of Moroccan artisans, whose skills have been passed down through generations.

Adornments hold a special place in Moroccan culture, serving as tangible expressions of identity and heritage. Through intricate designs and a diverse array of materials, including coral, amber, and coins, Moroccan jewellery reflects the country's rich cultural tapestry and the influences of its diverse ethnic groups.

Aside from the display of the jewellery, an audio-visual is also being presented showing how a traditional jewel is being made in the Northern African country. In addition to the exhibition, Moroccan artist Othman Belkadi unveiled a new oil painting inspired by traditional Amazigh jewellery wherein a Moroccan lady is donning it with MIA as a backdrop of the artwork, further highlighting the intersection of art and culture.

Meanwhile, Maison Chaker showcased its exquisite Moroccan Caftans, with founder Bouchra emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting Moroccan tradition through fashion.“This is my way of honouring my country, this represents who I am, you cannot make a caftan without adding the traditional Moroccan style,” she told The Peninsula. Typically a caftan, which is handmade takes about one week to a month to complete, depending on the design.