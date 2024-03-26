Pakistan Confers Award On QFFD Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of Pakistan H E Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Hilal Quaid-e-Azam Award to Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari on the occasion of Pakistan Day, at the presidency in Islamabad. This honour comes in recognition of the efforts made by Qatar, through the QFFD, to strengthen developmental cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid.