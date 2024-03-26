Acclaimed Filmmaker Tusilya Muthukumar Revisits AAFT Alma Mater At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida,: A sense of nostalgia and gratitude filled the air at Marwah Studios as acclaimed filmmaker Tusilya Muthukumar, an alumna of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), returned to her alma mater after sixteen years. Hailing from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tusilya Muthukumar reminisced about her formative years at AAFT, where she honed her skills and passion for filmmaking.



"It feels like a homecoming to be back at AAFT after all these years. The foundation in filmmaking that I acquired during my time here has become ingrained in me. I am grateful for the education and training I received at AAFT, which has played a pivotal role in shaping my career as a filmmaker," remarked Tusilya Muthukumar, reflecting on her journey.



Expressing her gratitude to her alma mater, Tusilya Muthukumar credited AAFT for her success in the film industry. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, extended a warm welcome to Tusilya, acknowledging her achievements and contributions to the world of cinema.



"We are thrilled to welcome Tusilya back to AAFT. Her success is a testament to the quality education and training provided by our institution. We take pride in her accomplishments, and her visit is a moment of celebration for all of us at Marwah Studios," stated Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



Accompanied by her husband, acclaimed filmmaker Deepban M Vignesh, Tusilya Muthukumar has been associated with an impressive array of projects, including collaborations with renowned filmmakers and productions across various genres.



Some of the notable projects Tusliya Muthukumar has been involved in include:



Notebook by Amna Al-Binali (Short Docu Drama)



Veganize It! by Khalid Salim (Short Fiction)



Inside Out by Salwa Al-Khalifa and Fahad AlObaidly (Short Doc)



Behind The Scenes by Gabrielle Sol (Short Doc)



Palm Tree by Jassim Al Rumaihi (Short Documentary)



Qumra Film Festival



Nafas by Mira Nair (Art Film)



Qatar: A Guided Meditation by Ron Fricke (Art Film)



Eye and Mermaid by Shahad Ameen (Short Fiction)



Crazy Calm by Noor Ahmed Ali (Short Fiction)



The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mira Nair Feature



Volunteers and Supermarket Showdown by Waheed Khan (Short Trailers)



Black Gold by Jean Jacques Annaud Feature Tarak Ben Ammar



Haggler Series by Jamie Riordan (Short Trailers)



Land of Pearls by Moe Alibrahim (Short Fiction)



If Only (Short Fiction)

