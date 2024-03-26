Last Date Announced For Submissions To 12Th International Documentary Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The excitement for the 12th International Documentary Film Festival (IDFF) reached new heights as the organizers unveiled the official poster in a ceremony attended by esteemed personalities from the film industry and media. The event, held at Marwah Studios, saw the presence of renowned filmmaker Tony Desouza, filmmaker and founder of Aha, Ajit K Thakur, media advisor and journalist at the Palestine Embassy, Dr. Abed Eirazeg Abu, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, and Festival Director Sushil Bharti.



One of the significant announcements made during the event was the last date for receiving documentary submissions, set for May 31st 2024. Filmmakers from India and abroad are encouraged to submit their documentaries for consideration, with results and awards set to be declared during a grand ceremony thereafter.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, emphasizing the importance of documentaries, stated, ï¿1⁄2Documentaries play a crucial role in our lives by presenting facts and figures through this unique genre of filmmaking.ï¿1⁄2



Dr. Abed Eirazeg Abu expressed the intention to submit documentaries from Palestine to the festival, aiming to raise awareness about the region. Tony Dï¿1⁄2 Souza, now the Dean of Industry at AAFT, pledged industry participation in the festival, while Ajit K Thakur, the founder of AHA Channel, promised support for IDFF.



Sushil Bharti, in his vote of thanks, assured attendees that the 12th edition of the festival would surpass its predecessors in scale and impact.



The IDFF serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their documentaries and engage with audiences on a global scale, fostering dialogue and understanding through the power of cinema.



For submission inquiries and further information, please visit the festivalï¿1⁄2s official website.



