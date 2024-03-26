Death Toll In Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack Rises To 139

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall hasrisen to 139 people, Azernews reports,citing the InvestigativeCommittee of Russia.
“As a result of the terrorist attack, 182 people were injuredand 139 people died,” the statement said.
To note, terrorists staged a shooting with automatic rifles atthe Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. Theincident occurred before the start of the concert by the bandPicnic.
