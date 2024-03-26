ZOGI Labs Sets The Stage With A Thrilling $400,000 Airdrop Ahead Of Game Launch!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 26th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ZOGI Labs is a pioneering force in the web3 space, renowned for spearheading Decentralized Gaming-As-A-Service (DGaaS) and holding a prominent position in blockchain game development. Their flagship creation, Bezogia, is set to launch on March 25th, 2025, across multiple platforms including PC, iOS, Android, and the Epic Games Store.







To celebrate the imminent release of Bezogia, ZOGI Labs is initiating a significant milestone: a 10,000,000 $MBLK airdrop campaign, valued at approximately 400,000 USD. This campaign underscores their commitment to community engagement and the promotion of decentralized gaming ecosystems.

Often compared to the Roblox of web3, Bezogia provides innovative gameplay tailored for broad acceptance. As a decentralized gaming platform, it equips users with tools such as a UGC creator kit, enabling them to craft their own maps within hours, regardless of their coding experience, fostering creativity and rapid content creation.

CEO Nick Vadera articulates the vision, stating,

'In the dynamic evolution of Web3, the key to mass adoption lies in deciphering what excites Web2 gamers. It boils down to fun gameplay and ease of use. Bezogia is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate beloved gaming features while harnessing the power of blockchain in the background.'

Scheduled for a groundbreaking launch on March 25th, 2024, the World of Bezogia promises a diverse gaming experience with engaging features including:

MMORPG Adventure: A vast open world for players to defeat enemies and earn $MBLK.

Dynamic Gameplay: Incorporating popular game modes such as speedruns, battle royale, survival, third-person shooters, and more.

Innovative Gaming Economy: Bezogia introduces a novel gaming economy that adds depth and strategy.

Rental Pools: Uniquely rewarding gamers with tokens algorithmically based on their ownership of Bezogia assets.

Multi-Chain Integrations: Integration of multiple chains allowing assets from different chains to be seamlessly incorporated into the game.

In a departure from convention, Bezogia is gearing up to launch multiple game modes simultaneously, offering gamers a multifaceted and engaging experience.

Positioned strategically in a competitive market dominated by giants like Roblox and Fortnite, Bezogia is poised to capture the attention of global audiences.

Delve into the team's most recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session for an in-depth look at the product launch and timelines:

Empowering Bezogia Gamers: The Impact of $MBLK Tokens







$MBLK, an ERC-20 utility token, forms the core of Bezogia's gaming ecosystem, intertwining deflationary rewards and algorithmic pools to encourage player engagement, cultivating an immersive gaming atmosphere. Within Bezogia, $MBLK fulfills various roles, from offering staking bonuses and XP boosts to facilitating in-game purchases and transactions within the NFT marketplace. Moreover, its integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols unlocks pathways for players to acquire valuable assets seamlessly within the game environment.

By leveraging $MBLK, Bezogia seamlessly integrates blockchain technology with gaming mechanics, offering a novel approach to the gaming industry. Players not only enjoy immersive gameplay but also participate in a vibrant economy where their actions are rewarded with tangible value. With its deflationary model and diverse utility within the game, $MBLK represents a pioneering step towards bridging the gap between gaming and decentralized finance, creating new avenues for player engagement and value creation.

Join the Bezogia Airdrop and Claim Your Share of 10 Million $MBLK Tokens!

ZOGI Labs is launching a massive airdrop campaign, giving away a whopping 10,000,000 $MBLK tokens! Don't miss this opportunity to get your hands on $MBLK tokens, the native currency of Bezogia's decentralized gaming platform.

Airdrop Details:

Airdrop Rewards: 10,000,000 $MBLK

End Date: April 30, 2024

Distribution Date: May 5, 2024

Airdrop Tasks:

Submit your email

Join ZOGI Labs Telegram Group

Submit your wallet

Follow Zogi Labs Twitter profile, Retweet the pinned post, and tag 3 friends

Bonus: Invite up to 10 friends and earn an additional 50 $MBLK per user. Referrers must complete mandatory tasks.

Following the actions above, users can earn up to 640 $MBLK!

How to Participate:

Step 1: Download the Telegram app:

Step 2: Click the link below to launch the custom Airdrop bot for Bezogia

Airdrop Bot

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions and complete all tasks.

Leaderboard :

Keep an eye on your rewards balances and track your progress on the leaderboard, which updates every 24 hours. The first 1000 winners on the leaderboard will be airdropped, while the rest can claim their rewards with a small network fee. Please note, any botting or fake users will be disqualified.