New dealership center EXEED AVTODOM Stachek opened in St. Petersburg

Sales of cars of the premium brand at the EXEED AVTODOM Stachek dealership center in St. Petersburg started on March 1.



The area of the new dealership is 10,642 sq. m. m. It is located at St. Petersburg, Stachek Ave., 106. The entire EXEED model range, including models LX, RX, TXL, TXL 2.0, VX and VX FL are presented in the showroom. The cost of cars starts from 3,060,000 rubles. A 7-year or 200,000 km warranty applies to vehicles. The dealership provides favorable offers on trade-in, insurance and car loans. Legal entities can purchase EXEED on lease. Customers can also purchase used cars.



Modern service and maintenance areas are equipped in EXEED AVTODOM Stachek. The service center is equipped with 29 lifts. The area of the metalwork shop is 720 sq. m. m. The area of the body shop is 944.2 sq. m. m. Experienced service center specialists provide customer support in any difficult situation 24/7. A comfortable seating area and cafe are provided for clients of the dealership. Visitors with children can use the games room.



The new dealership center is located on Stachek Avenue, the central thoroughfare of the Kirovsky district of St. Petersburg. This avenue is one of the main transport arteries of the northern capital. Convenient location, walking distance from the Avtovo metro station, a large area of the dealership center, experienced specialists, and warranty support make the process of purchasing and servicing cars as comfortable as possible.



The main sales of EXEED in Russia began in 2021 with the TXL and VX models. The LX model became available to Russian customers in March 2022. The new RX car went on sale on the Russian market in the summer of 2023. The TXL crossover is the best-selling model in our country. The third generation of ACTECO engines is installed on EXEED. These were developed jointly with the Austrian company AVL. All EXEED SUVs are built on the M3X Mars platform. The ability to accommodate several engine and transmission options is one of the features of this. Sales of new EXEED in Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to 42,152 units. This exceeds the same indicators for 2022 by 3.5 times. At the same time, the share of Chinese automobile brands on the St. Petersburg market reached 62%.



“Getting acquainted with the EXEED model range and buying a car in the northern capital have become even more attractive at the new dealership, – Evgeny Afonin, director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented. – The desire to exceed customer expectations is that unites AVTODOM Group and the EXEED brand. We provide favorable purchasing conditions, loyalty programs and high-level after-sales service for everyone who wants to become the owner of a car of this brand.”





