“IKAR Holdings awarded as Best International Holding Company 2024 - UK”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, a London-based, multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of companies, is thrilled to announce that it is awarded as “Best International Holding Company 2024 in the United Kingdom”



The Holding is awarded by “Wealth and Finance International”, London, as part of their third Ethical Finance Awards. The award will be officially provided to the leadership of IKAR Holdings, during a ceremony in May 2024 in London.



“We are flattert by this award as it’s recognizing the success we have achieved since the establishment of our group. It will motivate our entire team to continue our outstanding journey”, said Sertan Ayçiçek, Group President of IKAR Holdings.



Mario Diel, the founding Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings added: “what has started a few years ago with my vision to be a game changer in the business world by focusing on the human capital has developed into a group of 40 companies spanning various sectors and regions. As the Worlds first HUMICORN in business, this accolade is reflecting that we are on an excellent way to show the world a different entrepreneurial approach to achieve excellent results and at the same time creating a real impact on people’s life”



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors.





MENAFN26032024007373015942ID1108020921