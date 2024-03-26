One Dead, Two Missing After Boat Capsizes Off South Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, March 26 (IANS) One person died and two more went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of South Australia (SA).
Five people were on board the boat when it capsized on Monday afternoon local time near Spilsby Island -- 200 km west of Adelaide -- prompting an emergency search and rescue operation, Xinhua news agency reported.
"A short time ago we located a deceased person in the water in the same location," SA Police Superintendent Paul Bahr said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.
"At this stage we don't know who that person is, they're yet to be identified."
Two survivors -- a 44-year-old man and 13-year-old boy from Adelaide -- were found on a reef at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday and told police that the boat, which was found at the same time, was upturned by a wave.
Police said those on the boat were a group of family members and close friends.
