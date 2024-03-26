(MENAFN- The Conversation) The opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research, providing unparalleled networking and professional development opportunities.

Location: Parkville

Role type: Fixed-term for 3 years

Faculty: Faculty of Science

Department/School: School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

Salary: Level A – $80,258 – $108,906 p.a. plus 17% super



Identify, describe, and analyse high-impact weather events beyond temperature and rainfall alone, using advanced modelling tools and collaborating with industry partners.

Identify, describe, and analyse high-impact weather events beyond temperature and rainfall alone, using advanced modelling tools and collaborating with industry partners.

The opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research within a supportive and vibrant Centre community, providing unparalleled networking and professional development opportunities.

About the Role

This role is a three-year postdoctoral fellowship as part of the new ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century.

It focuses on studying high-impact weather events beyond traditional measures, using advanced modelling tools to analyse trends and variability. Funded by the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence, it offers collaboration opportunities with industry partners and is part of a supportive research community across universities. Led by Dr. Andrew King at the University of Melbourne, it contributes to understanding climate change's impact on Australia's weather.

Your responsibilities will include:



Conduct novel research that advances understanding of high-impact weather in Australia.

Communicate research findings by publishing in highly ranked journals, presenting at relevant conferences and contributing to public-facing communications.

Interact with Centre of Excellence industry partners to increase usability of findings.

Assist with supervision and mentoring of undergraduate and graduate research students. Assist in the preparation of proposals and submissions to external funding bodies.

Who We Are Looking For

You will ideally have expertise in meteorology and climate science, a strong research background with publications, and the ability to engage in collaborative partnerships. Additionally, you should excel in communication, teamwork, meeting deadlines, and independently managing research projects.

You will also have:



Completion (or near completion) of a PhD in Climate Science or a related discipline. Demonstrated ability to develop, administer and see through to completion appropriately designed research projects with limited supervision.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is available for this position .

Your New Team –“ The School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences“

The School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences was formally established in 2021, following the merger of the Schools of Geography and Earth Sciences. The new School synergises discipline strengths in geography, atmospheric science and geoscience.

The School offers undergraduate and graduate research programs in these core discipline areas, and in the multi-disciplinary fields of Climate Change, Environmental Science and Archaeological Science. The research within the School is built upon extensive expertise in geography, geoscience and atmospheric science, ranging from the social sciences through to the quantitative physical sciences. In addition to internationally recognised discipline expertise, we have strengths in a number of multi-disciplinary areas including: climate change; resource futures; space, place and social change; environmental hazards; Indigenous knowledge; and Earth system interactions.

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research.

