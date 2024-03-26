Belarusian NPP Provides 28% Of Country's Electricity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) has generated more than27 bln kWh of electricity since it became part of the nationalenergy system, providing more than 28% of the country's totalenergy output, Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich saidat the Atomexpo international forum in Sochi, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Since the first power generating unit was included in theunited energy system, the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant hasgenerated a total of over 27 bln kWh of electric power, making itpossible to substitute over 7 bln cubic meters of natural gas has completely rejected electricity imports and acquired asource of affordable and eco-friendly energy, and the demand for itis growing," the minister said, cited by the ministerial pressservice.

In 2023, total electricity consumption in the country climbed toa record 41.1 bln kWh. The Belarusian NPP provided 28.5% of thisvolume.

The first power generating unit of the plant went live in June2021 and a second one was commissioned last fall.