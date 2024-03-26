Ukraine's Top Security Official Vows More“Special Operations” Against Russia Before Year-End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, says new special operations will be executed this year, to inflict even more damage to Russia.

Maliuk spoke in an interview with ICTV, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians should expect more blasts... We never repeat ourselves and if they change their defense system against our naval drones, we, of course, are one step ahead. Everything needs to be done in the right time, you will see how it goes," he said.

According to Maliuk, since Russia unleashed the war, the security agencies have destroyed 809 Russian tanks, as well as other armored vehicles and e-warfare systems.

SBU chief says Ukraine's strikes affect 12% of Russian refinery capacities

Among the successful operations performed by the SBU, Maliuk mentioned the strike hitting an A-50 early detection aircraft at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus.

The head of the security agency informed that the teams operating attack drones are working in separate groups depending on the depth of planned strikes – from frontline areas to targets in

Russia no longer using Crimea Bridge to transport weapons –chief

Russia's rear (over 120km).

The SBU has already attacked 13 oil refineries across different regions of Russia in a bid to deplete Russia's gasoline export profits feeding the war effort.