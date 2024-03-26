Gradual Temperature Increase Forecast Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) - Tuesday will see temperatures reaching near seasonal averages, accompanied by pleasant spring conditions across most parts of the Kingdom.The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba can expect warmer weather with occasional high-altitude clouds and westerly to southerly winds.Active westerly winds may cause dust disturbances, particularly in desert regions.According to the latest report from the Meteorological Department, Wednesday will bring further temperature rises, leaning towards warm spring conditions across most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer weather with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes. Southeasterly winds will be moderate to brisk at times.Thursday will witness a continued temperature surge, exceeding the general average for this period by approximately 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. Warm spring conditions will prevail in most areas, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing even warmer temperatures.Cloud cover at medium and high altitudes is expected, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds, occasionally becoming active.On Friday, the Kingdom will experience atmospheric instability, leading to cloud cover at medium and high altitudes. Temperatures will decrease, though warm spring weather will persist in most regions, with the likelihood of scattered showers, particularly in the southern areas.Moderate southeasterly winds will prevail, occasionally causing dust disturbances in desert regions.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: Eastern Amman 18 - 11 C, Western Amman 16 - 9 C, Northern Highlands 15 - 7 C, Sharah Highlands 16 - 6 C, the Dead Sea 27 - 16 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 28 - 16 C.