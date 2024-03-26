Sara Ali Khan: Have Developed A Thick Skin, Take Everything With A Hint Of Humour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has revealed that being an actor one needs to develop a thick skin, which she has.
The actress added that whatever comes her way she takes it positively and with a pinch of humour.
Asked as an actress what are the questions that come her way, annoys her?
“Nothing really annoys me haha! I have developed a thick skin over the years. I think as an actor you need to do that. I take everything positively and with a hint of humour. That keeps my boat sailing,” Sara told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Sara loves watching movies and has a set of her own“favourites”.
“I have my own set of favourite actors. I love watching other people's work because I want to keep learning from everyone and everything around me,” added the actress, who turned muse for designer Varun Chakkilam.
“Every actor has their strengths, I like to pick up on it and incorporate that in my work. I like bettering myself,” she added.
Sara is a complete“Bollywood buff”, when it comes to music.
The actress said:“I'd say I have my own playlist that is different for each vibe I'm in! I'm a lot into Hindi music so I guess I'm a total Bollywood buff.”
