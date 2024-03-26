Fashion Hong Kong 2024 Pop-Up Store In Paris Draws Strong Response



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) launched a series of Fashion Hong Kong 2024 campaigns this month, introducing the global fashion industry to the unique charm of Hong Kong's designer brands. The such promotion campaign overseas, Hong Kong Pop-up Design à Paris successfully concluded in France on 25 March, having drawn support from Parisian consumers, fashion journalists, trade buyers and bloggers. Curated by the HKTDC and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, the campaign's pop-up shop showcased 11 emerging Hong Kong designer brands, bringing a wide range of fashion products such as clothing, leather goods, jewellery, and accessories to Parisian consumers and trade buyers, promoting cultural and business exchanges between France and Hong Kong.

Fashion Hong Kong has joined renowned events such as international fashion weeks since 2015 to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diverse designers. Campaign visits have included New York, London, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. In parallel with the Paris pop-up store, Fashion Hong Kong will also hold promotional campaigns in Thailand and Shanghai, and will continue to promote Hong Kong brands, supporting their expansion into markets in Mainland China and overseas.

Wide range of fashion creations showcased in Paris The Paris pop-up store featured 11 Hong Kong designer brands and brought a series of personalised designs focusing on sustainable fashion, art, culture and craftsmanship to global fashion capital Paris. Sustainable fashion products have become popular in recent years, with brands such as ARTY:ACTIVE, Coat Tote, OLEADA and SOULMATTE demonstrating commitment to the environment by using sustainable design concepts, materials and processes. The pop-up also showcased a range of art and culture design brands, such as ditto ditto, JARDIN DES FONTAINES and Pair Pair Full . Highlights included Victoria Harbour magnets made with letterpress techniques, printed accessories with urban and animal motifs, and funky, mismatch- socks with patterns of Hong Kong anecdotes. The pop-up store also highlighted the craftsmanship of KKLUE, La Serenidad, LOUISE CASTLE and WHY brands, combining traditional craftsmanship and innovative design to create one-of-a-kind items of jewellery, bow ties and clothing.

Fashion Hong Kong launched around the world To help Hong Kong sports and leisure brands seize booming e-commerce opportunities in the ASEAN market, Fashion Hong Kong has partnered with lifestyle e-commerce platform Pinkoi to set up a dedicated page on its Thailand-specific e-commerce platform, promoting eight Hong Kong sports and leisure brands, helping the brands deploy cross-border e-commerce to sell in Thailand and explore overseas markets. The promotion will run until 9 April.

From 23 March to 13 April, Fashion Hong Kong will showcase a range of new products from Hong Kong fashion brands in a promotional event at RESEE, a trendy boutique in Huaihai 755 Shopping Mall in Shanghai, helping the brands capture business opportunities brought by Shanghai Fashion Week. From 24 to 29 March, Fashion Hong Kong will also participate in DADA Showroom, the official B2B showroom partner for Shanghai Fashion Week, to arrange business matching meetings between brand designers and fashion professionals, helping the designers network and find business opportunities.

