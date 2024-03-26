(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Venturi Partners invests $25 million in DALI Discount, Philippines' leading chain of discount grocery stores



SINGAPORE, Mar 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Venturi Partners (“Venturi”), a prominent growth equity firm specialising in consumer investments across India and Southeast Asia, today announced its recent investment in DALI Discount (“DALI”), a rapidly expanding hard discount chain operating in the Philippines. The investment will further accelerate DALI's ambitious expansion plans to fulfill its mission to sell high-quality, affordable groceries of everyday consumption at lowest possible price in its local neighborhood stores.



Founded in 2020, DALI has quickly established itself as #1 discounter in the Philippines' retail landscape offering a core range of the 400 most needed consumer goods - food and non-food. Known for its commitment to everyday low prices for its carefully curated selection of quality essentials, DALI offers significant value to customers seeking to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing quality but also to those just buying smarter.

DALI vision is to improve daily lives of all

Filipino households

by providing good quality product at lowest possible price next door.

Venturi Partners' $25 million investment in DALI underscores the firm's confidence in the company's hard discounter business model, strong management team, and the large market opportunity to disrupt the retail landscape in the Philippines. Leveraging its deep consumer industry expertise and extensive network, Venturi is well-positioned to support DALI in accelerating its expansion initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency, and further strengthening its market presence across the Philippines.

Investing out of its $180 million maiden fund, Venturi joins Navegar, Creador, the Asian Development Bank and other institutional investors and family offices on DALI's cap table. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DALI, a company that is democratising access to high quality groceries in the Philippines," said Nicholas Cator, Founding Partner at Venturi. "DALI's commitment to maximising value for its customers aligns seamlessly with our consumer-first investment philosophy, and we see tremendous potential for the company to expand its reach and improve the lives of even more households across the Philippines."

The transaction represents Venturi's second investment in the Philippines, following its investment in Pickup Coffee last year, a fast-growing grab-and-go coffee chain that provides high-quality coffee at disruptively low-price points.

DALI will join Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia which includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, and Pickup Coffee.

About Venturi Partners

Founded in 2019 by veteran consumer investor Nicholas Cator, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that enables consumer-facing business startups to build disruptive brands in India and Southeast Asia. The firm provides growth funding to customer-centric, purpose-driven brands in India and Southeast Asia, with a focus on education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods, which have a shared desire to create a positive impact on the world. Venturi has built a unique investment platform for families wanting to participate in the long-term consumer growth trends in Asia. The platform is built around shared values and long-term partnerships and aims to bring operational value-add to entrepreneurs building tomorrow's leading brands in Asia.

Media Contact:

...

Mobile: +6581383034