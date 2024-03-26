(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, Ibovespa, closed slightly down on Monday, at 126,931 points, marking a minimal decrease of 0.08%.



This move comes amid a week filled with a heavy schedule of economic indicators, setting a cautious tone among investors.



The U.S. dollar also saw a decline of 0.51% against the Brazilian real, settling at R$4.97, while future interest rates (DIs) decreased across the board.



Tuesday is anticipated to bring more market-moving news with the release of Brazil' March inflation preview (IPCA-15), expected to show a 0.33% increase, a decrease from the previous month's 0.78%.



Additionally, the release of the Central Bank' meeting minutes could provide insights into future monetary policy directions.







Internationally, significant economic releases include the U.S. GDP on Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday, coinciding with a holiday in Brazil.



These events, coupled with multiple Federal Reserve officials' speeches, are expected to significantly influence market performance.



Specifically, B3 saw a decline of 0.83%, contributing to the overall downward trend of the index.

Ibovespa Dips Below 127,000 Amid Varied Results

Retailers like Magazine Luiza also experienced a decrease of 0.52% amidst fluctuating sector performances despite general anticipation of the inflation report.



Despite an uptick in iron ore prices, Vale shares dipped slightly by 0.21%, fueled by hopes for increased Chinese demand.



Petrobras shares rose 1.53%, lifted by higher global oil prices. Embraer saw a 0.51% gain, extending its growth.



Ultrapar's investment in Hidrovias do Brasil positively affected its shares, indicating investor confidence.



The stock market's varied outcomes reflect a cautious investor mood shaped by domestic and global factors and monetary policy.



Market sensitivity to these elements is expected to persist, highlighting the ties between global and local economic trends.

