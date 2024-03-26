European Markets Close Mixed Amid Record Highs In Frankfurt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets closed Monday with mixed results. Frankfurt's DAX index hit a new record high, while Paris showed little movement and London's FTSE 100 slightly declined.









Frankfurt's DAX rose by 0.34% to close at 18,268.29 points, maintaining its upward trajectory.



Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 dropped by 0.17% to 7,917.57 points, and the CAC 40 in Paris remained steady, close to its recent high.



This varied performance came amid a quiet day lacking major economic indicators.



However, significant ratings updates from agencies like Fitch and S&P are part of the backdrop.







They highlighted a stable outlook for countries like the UK and Germany, suggesting confidence in their economic stability.



Market dynamics were influenced by company-specific news.



UK-based retailer Kingfisher's shares rose by 2.68% after announcing better-than-expected profits for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.



However, the company projected weaker forecasts for fiscal 2025 due to anticipated lower demand for home renovation products.



In Milan, the FTSE MIB index rose by 0.86%, buoyed by a 6.07% increase in shares of Saipem, an Italian oil and gas engineering company.



Saipem's updated strategic plan, promising revenue growth and margin expansion, suggests a positive outlook for cash generation.



This is a notable turnaround from previous years when the company faced cash flow challenges.



Other noteworthy movements included Telecom Italia's 4.18% gain and a minor dip in Enel's shares by 0.23%.



The Madrid Ibex 35 slightly increased by 0.08%, whereas Lisbon's PSI 20 index fell by 0.46%.









These movements underscore the dynamic nature of European stock markets, reflecting broader economic trends and corporate performance.



They also depict investor sentiment amid evolving challenges and opportunities in the energy sector and broader economic landscape.









