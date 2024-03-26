Angola Acts Against Illegal Diamond Mining

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola is stepping up its efforts to halt illegal diamond mining, a pressing issue involving around 1.3 million unauthorized workers.



This group, composed mainly of foreigners, employs approximately 300 large dredging machines, indicating the scale of the problem.



The government has raised concerns about the significant negative impacts on the environment, human life, public health, and the welfare of local communities caused by these unauthorized mining activities.



In a determined response, Jânio Correia Vítor , Angola's Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, has brought forward a bill in the National Assembly targeting this illegal practice.



The legislation aims not only to mitigate the loss of tax revenue but also to confront the broader ramifications of illegal mining.







These include the funding of violent armed conflicts, the proliferation of organized crime, and the support of terrorism, all of which are linked to the unauthorized extraction of diamonds.



The urgency for enhanced regulatory measures stems from the detrimental effects illegal mining has on Angola's economic stability and national safety.



With an estimated 1.3 million "garimpeiros" and 296 large-scale dredges operating illegally , the current legal framework is inadequate for addressing the complexity and breadth of this issue.

Impose stricter penalties

The proposed law seeks to impose stricter penalties on those involved in illegal mining by clearly defining related crimes, establishing substantial fines, and mandating prison sentences.



Additionally, it includes provisions for confiscating the gains and equipment associated with these illicit activities, aiming to disrupt the operations of criminal groups and prevent future violations.



This initiative reflects the gravity of the offenses, with proposed penalties ranging from three months to eight years in prison and fines up to 4 million dollars.



During parliamentary discussions, the bill received widespread support, emphasizing a unified stance against the illegal diamond mining industry.



With a vote count of 90 in favor, none against, and 66 abstentions, the approval of this law marks a significant step towards tackling the challenges posed by illegal mining in Angola, showcasing the country's commitment to safeguarding its resources and communities.

