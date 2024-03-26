(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since mid-2021, the Southern African Development Community's Military Mission (SAMIM) has supported Mozambique's fight against Islamist terrorism in Cabo Delgado.



Yet, by July 2024, it will withdraw due to a lack of funds, spotlighting the Southern African Development Community (SADC financial woes and strategic dilemmas.



Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo highlighted these financial issues, with member countries struggling to collect necessary support funds.



Consequently, SADC has diverted its attention and resources to its mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, overlooking Mozambique's needs despite its ongoing insurgency.







This shift brings up serious concerns about the continuity of anti-insurgency efforts post-SAMIM's departure.



With the budget dictating actions, the challenges of keeping regional peace efforts alive become apparent.



Despite receiving backing from Namibia and South Africa, resource limitations have already hindered SAMIM's effectiveness compared to the Rwandan mission.



The situation worsens as the EU delays more help and SADC avoids asking the EU for money to maintain its independence.

Southern African Forces Exit Mozambique as Islamist Threat Grows

SAMIM's withdrawal doesn't signal an end to the fight against Islamist terrorism in Cabo Delgado.



Although SAMIM and Rwandan forces have significantly reduced the threat, insurgents remain challenging.



Efforts have reclaimed territories and lowered insurgent actions, yet complete peace is distant.



Cabo Delgado's situation continues to be complex, with the terrorist group ISM launching violent campaigns, including capturing Mucojo.



SAMIM and its allies have been vital in combatting insurgents, but broader strategies that encompass military, humanitarian, and political approaches are essential.



Challenges like food shortages, unpaid salaries for Mozambican troops, and SAMIM's forthcoming withdrawal highlight Mozambique's internal security strategy issues.



These challenges and international support are critical for Cabo Delgado's stability.



In summary, while SAMIM's departure introduces new challenges, it doesn't leave the region defenseless against terrorism.



Mozambique, with international backing, remains committed to the insurgency fight, stressing the importance of a holistic peace strategy.

MENAFN26032024007421016031ID1108020749