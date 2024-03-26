Falling Prices, Rising Costs Hit Brazil’S Soybean Industry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, a leading producer of soybeans, the upcoming 2023/24 season is poised to present significant challenges for farmers, diverging from the positive trends of recent years.









DATAGRO Grains warns falling prices may lead to farmers facing losses despite decreased production costs.

















Lower productivity expectations worsened by adverse weather conditions like El Niño exacerbate farmers' challenges.

















DATAGRO Grains revised 2023/24 soybean crop productivity down to 3,233 kg/ha, a 10% decrease from last season.









This revision points towards a trend of decreasing yields, which could further strain profitability.













Operational costs decline in key soy-producing states like Mato Grosso , Paraná, and Rio Grande do Sul.









However, this reduction comes after years of significant increases, and farmers now face rising fixed costs alongside the reduced revenue prospects.









Global market trends, exchange rates, and reduced productivity forecasts squeeze Brazilian soy farmers amid lower domestic prices.

















Brazilian soy producers face the first potential income decline in 17 years, emphasizing the need for high yields to sustain profitability.









This shift highlights broader agricultural sector challenges, emphasizing external factors like global market prices and weather patterns in farming outcomes.









Amidst challenges, Brazilian soy farmers prioritize efficient production and cost management for sustaining long-term agricultural industry health and profitability.









