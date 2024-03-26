2025 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Moved From Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, March 26 (IANS) The 2025 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics will be moved from Israel, the Israel Gymnastics Federation said.
The European Gymnastics (EG) said in a statement that it decided to cancel the hosting of the championships in Tel Aviv, scheduled for May next year, due to the current security situation in Israel.
The EG stated that it reopened the event for bidding and bids can be sent within four weeks, reports Xinhua.
MENAFN26032024000231011071ID1108020746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.