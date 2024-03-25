Ukrhydroenergo: Dnipro HPP Will Need Years To Resume Normal Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is likely to take Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP)

years

to resume normal operation following Russia's recent missile attack.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC CEO Ihor Syrota during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the company's press service .

“Today, we do not know how long it will take us to restore it, but we already understand that Dnipro HPP will need years to return to its pre-attack condition. The damage caused is huge,” Syrota told.

In his words, over six Russian missiles hit HPP-1 unit, having damaged an overpass and crane beams, where the gates are located. Today, relevant professionals are yet to access the plant's engine room in order to assess the scale of damage. Currently, the ceiling and walls with crane beams leaned towards the upper part of the engine room. It needs to be dismantled in order to get to the lower one, which is dangerous at the moment.

Meanwhile, according to Syrota, the Dnipro HPP dam remained intact, and the situation is controlled there. No risk of breach was detected.

“The attack-related interruptions are important primarily to the energy system, which has lost the regulating capacity. Following the attack, we lost more than 1,000 megawatts out of 1,500 megawatts provided by the plant. We are yet to find options to replace Dnipro HPP. Today, we cannot say, when we will restore generation and whether the plant can start any generation at all,” Syrota explained.

A reminder that, on the morning of March 22, 2024, Russian troops launched about 20 missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. Dnipro HPP was damaged by enemy projectiles and suspended operation.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office