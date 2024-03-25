Former J&K Player Sole Coach From North India To Clear AFC 'B' Course

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Mohammad Haneef, a former footballer from Jammu and Kashmir, has achieved a significant milestone in his coaching career by successfully completing the AFC B License coaching course.
Haneef, who has transitioned from being a prominent player for J&K and J&K Bank FC to a dedicated coach, stands out as the sole participant from North India to clear this rigorous course.ADVERTISEMENT
Haneef has been dedicated to nurturing young talent and has made strides in the football coaching circles of J&K.
Despite hanging up his boots a few years ago, he continues to leave a mark in the football community through his coaching endeavors.
Haneef's achievement highlights not only his personal dedication but also the potential for growth and development in football coaching within the region.
As he progresses towards becoming a top qualified coach, his journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring football coaches in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond. (KNO)
