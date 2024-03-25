MY Wani Takes Oath As HC Judge

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh on Monday administered the oath of office to Mohammad Yousuf Wani as additional judge here.
The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended by justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by justices Atul Sreedharan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Rajesh Sekhri.ADVERTISEMENT
The oath-taking ceremony at the chief justice's chamber was conducted by the registrar general of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem.
With this, the number of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh rose to 16, including the chief justice.
xxxx Read Also J&K HC Quashes 4 PSA Detention Orders President Appoints M Y Wani As Addl. Judge HC
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25032024000215011059ID1108020585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.