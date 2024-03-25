KPDCL Ramps Up Inspections To Tackle Electricity Theft

This proactive initiative is specifically aimed at targeting individuals involved in illegal hooking activities, a practice that significantly compromises the integrity of the power distribution network, KPDCL said.

With a heightened focus on combating power theft, particularly during the Holy Month, KPDCL is demonstrating its commitment to ensuring fair and lawful access to electricity for all consumers.

KPDCL has vowed to identify and apprehend all perpetrators involved in such illicit acts.

In a message issued by KPDCL authorities, they emphasized their determination to root out the“shameful practice of electricity theft, which not only undermines the integrity of the power grid but also deprives law-abiding consumers of essential services”.

The corporation urged the public to cooperate with inspection teams during the intensified drives and report any suspicious activities observed in their communities.

Furthermore, KPDCL assured consumers of their unwavering efforts to maintain a reliable and transparent electricity supply throughout the region. By taking proactive measures to combat electricity theft, the corporation aims to safeguard the interests of legitimate consumers and promote a culture of accountability and compliance within the community.

Meanwhile the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has issued a stern warning regarding tampering with smart meters.

They announced that they will register FIRs (First Information Reports) for any such tampering incidents, and they have already referred 272 cases for investigation.



KPDCL emphasized the seriousness of the issue by stating that consumer IDs and names will be shared with the police. They cautioned against opening the seal and meddling with the internal circuitry of the meter, highlighting that it could lead to severe consequences.

This move underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of smart meter systems and deterring any attempts at manipulation or fraud.

KPDCL has also made an appeal to consumers to take advantage of the benefits offered by the extended Power Amnesty Scheme.

Under this scheme, consumers have the opportunity to clear their principal amount of outstanding bills and claim a waiver on the accumulated interest for non-payment.

This initiative is aimed at providing relief to consumers who may have fallen behind on their electricity bills due to various reasons.

It's important to note that this scheme is a one-time exception, emphasizing its unique nature and limited duration. By encouraging consumers to participate, KPDC aims to alleviate financial burdens and promote compliance with electricity bill payments.

