Kupwara Admin Seeks Prior Permission For Election Rallies, Meetings

The instructions have been issued in line with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure safety of political leaders and avoid disruption in the election process.

As per the circular issued by the nodal officer Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Kupwara, the political parties have been advised to apply at least three days in advance of the proposed event date.

“It will enable the administration to facilitate proper coordination, ensure public safety and minimise any potential disruptions,” the circular reads.

As per the schedule notified by the ECI, the Baramulla parliament constituency, comprising of Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla district will go for polls on May 20, in the 5th phase of the election schedule. The Baramulla parliament constituency has 16 Assembly segments including six in Kupwara, seven assembly segments of Baramulla district and three Assembly segments of Bandipora district respectively.

An official said the district election authorities have already discussed Dos and Don'ts with the political parties while other preparations are underway as well.

Already, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Minga Sherpa stated that the political parties need to seek proper permission from the District Election Officer (DEO) for holding any political rallies or any procession ahead of the elections.

“We have already convened meetings with political parties and it has been stated that as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, political parties must obtain permission from the District Election Officer for any political rally, event, or procession,” DC Baramulla earlier told reporters.

The district election authorities have urged the political parties to adhere to all the guidelines issued from the ECI to ensure that the LS elections are held in a foolproof manner.

