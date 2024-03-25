Need To Ensure Women's Access To Our Masjids: Mirwaiz

The event, marked by a solemn foundation laying ceremony, was attended by religious personalities, community leaders and local residents of Naz colony Sempora, a statement reads.

Addressing the gathering, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlighted the mosque's vital role and concept of“Jama'at” in Islam as a way to connect with the almighty, he emphasised that Masjid is not only as a place of worship but as a hub for addressing community issues-be it social, economic, or otherwise.”



He reminded the faithful of the mosque's historical role during the time of Prophet Muhammad, serving as the heart of the community where crucial societal issues were addressed.

“Building a mosque goes beyond constructing a place for prayers; it's about creating a community center that embodies the spirit of Islamic teachings, fostering a strong, vibrant Muslim community,” Mirwaiz said

Mirwaiz emphasized the importance and need of inclusivity in these new sacred spaces, particularly the provision of designated areas for women to pray and assemble.“We should not keep out women folk away from the mosques as we cannot envision real change in our society or aspire to build a strong community without ensuring that our mosques are welcoming and accessible to women. Their participation and inclusion is crucial if we are to stay true to the values of Islamic teaching,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now