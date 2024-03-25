Need To Ensure Women's Access To Our Masjids: Mirwaiz

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development that underscores the community's spiritual growth and commitment to Islamic teachings, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday laid the foundation stone for a new mosque in Athwajan, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The event, marked by a solemn foundation laying ceremony, was attended by religious personalities, community leaders and local residents of Naz colony Sempora, a statement reads.ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing the gathering, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlighted the mosque's vital role and concept of“Jama'at” in Islam as a way to connect with the almighty, he emphasised that Masjid is not only as a place of worship but as a hub for addressing community issues-be it social, economic, or otherwise.”
He reminded the faithful of the mosque's historical role during the time of Prophet Muhammad, serving as the heart of the community where crucial societal issues were addressed.
“Building a mosque goes beyond constructing a place for prayers; it's about creating a community center that embodies the spirit of Islamic teachings, fostering a strong, vibrant Muslim community,” Mirwaiz said Read Also Mirwaiz Allowed To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid After 5 Months Mirwaiz's House Detention Plea: HC Grants J&K Govt Final Chance to Respond
Mirwaiz emphasized the importance and need of inclusivity in these new sacred spaces, particularly the provision of designated areas for women to pray and assemble.“We should not keep out women folk away from the mosques as we cannot envision real change in our society or aspire to build a strong community without ensuring that our mosques are welcoming and accessible to women. Their participation and inclusion is crucial if we are to stay true to the values of Islamic teaching,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25032024000215011059ID1108020581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.