Panamanian TV Chef Gets Married In Boquete

Argimiro Armuelles

and his girlfriend

Kira

got married this weekend in Alto Boquete, Chiriquí.

In an intimate ceremony, between family and close friends, they said“yes” after almost four years into their relationship.

"And the great day has arrived surrounded by lots of nature, family and good energy.

We are starting a new stage!” Argimiro wrote on his social networks along with a photo gallery.

Argimiro and Kira got engaged in September 2023.

This is the fellow who is usually reserved with his private life, but who shared the news last year and said that the“cupid” at that time had been his little dog Max, a mini

bull terrier.

The couple chose to appear with Max who was posing in their wedding photos.





The bride wore a dress made by Panamanian designer

Tony Vergara, recognized for his work inspired by Panamanian flora and fauna. The designer shared on his social networks part of the process of making the exclusive custom-made mermaid dress with

balloon

sleeves.

Tony even traveled to the highlands to deliver the suit and accessories (also created by him) to the bride.“I designed an exclusive wedding dress adorned with field flowers, for a unique bride,” Tony wrote in a post on his

Instagram

account.

“She visited my studio with the desire to wear a nature-inspired bridal outfit that reflected her free spirit, classic and bohemian nature;

perfect for her country house wedding”.