Panamanian TV Chef Gets Married In Boquete

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian chef and TV presenter
Argimiro Armuelles
and his girlfriend
Kira
got married this weekend in Alto Boquete, Chiriquí.
In an intimate ceremony, between family and close friends, they said“yes” after almost four years into their relationship.
"And the great day has arrived surrounded by lots of nature, family and good energy.
We are starting a new stage!” Argimiro wrote on his social networks along with a photo gallery.
Argimiro and Kira got engaged in September 2023.
This is the fellow who is usually reserved with his private life, but who shared the news last year and said that the“cupid” at that time had been his little dog Max, a mini
bull terrier.
The couple chose to appear with Max who was posing in their wedding photos.
The bride wore a dress made by Panamanian designer
Tony Vergara, recognized for his work inspired by Panamanian flora and fauna. The designer shared on his social networks part of the process of making the exclusive custom-made mermaid dress with
balloon
sleeves.
Tony even traveled to the highlands to deliver the suit and accessories (also created by him) to the bride.“I designed an exclusive wedding dress adorned with field flowers, for a unique bride,” Tony wrote in a post on his
Instagram
account.
“She visited my studio with the desire to wear a nature-inspired bridal outfit that reflected her free spirit, classic and bohemian nature;
perfect for her country house wedding”.
MENAFN25032024000218011062ID1108020579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.