Sentinel Foundation’S Operational Success In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) 59 Handicapped and Disabled Children Rescued

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentinel Foundation, an established 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports law enforcement globally to counter child sex trafficking and exploitation, has evacuated 59 handicapped and disabled children from Haiti.





A team of donors reached out to Glenn Devitt, Sentinel Foundations Co-Founder and CEO, to run a mission tasked with evacuating 59 handicapped and disabled children in need of critical life-saving care and support from Haiti .

With a varied expertise in Special Operations and Intelligence, and a track record of success in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Gaza, the Sentinel team was confident this was a challenge it could tackle. Sentinel Foundation was established with the conviction that all children, no matter their birthplace, should have equal opportunities and chances at life as any American child.

The Sentinel Foundation crisis response team mobilized and, over the course of months, developed the logistics required to protect and extract these children while evaluating the optimal window for a safe and successful evacuation. The 59 handicapped and disabled children were evacuated and provided with medical care and safe transport to Jamaica.

The courageous leadership of government officials in Jamaica, who witnessed this humanitarian crisis and stepped up to provide life-saving care, contributed to the safety and security of these children.

Sentinel Foundation extends gratitude and appreciation to the Chief of Special Programs, whose and dedication to these children ensured this mission's success.

This is a bright moment in a tremendously dark period for Haiti. The need for more courageous leadership to bring justice to the suffering is urgent, and the collective duty to protect the millions of starving, hurting, and defenseless people being ruled by these gangs cannot be ignored.

About Sentinel Foundation : Sentinel Foundation is an established 501(c)(3) certified non-profit Organization that supports law enforcement globally to counter sex child trafficking and exploitation. Sentinel Foundation provides global humanitarian crisis response which demands a special operations capability required for high threat environments. Sentinel Foundation is comprised of the best Operators from Delta Force and Army Special Forces, the best Intel and Cyber Security experts in the intelligence community, and deep domain experts from federal and state law enforcement organizations.

Contacts

Glenn Devitt



855-276-6787



...

The post Sentinel Foundation's Operational Success in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .