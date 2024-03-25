JAF Carries Out Eight Airdrops Into Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with six other countries, carried out on Monday eight airdrops of aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of aircrafts from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one from the UAE, two from the US, one from Germany, one from Singapore, and one from the UK, marking the first Jordanian-led airdrops.

The international participation is part of the Kingdom's efforts to rally further international stances to deliver food aid to Gazans, who are suffering from a famine as a result of the raging Israeli bombings on the besieged strip, especially in Ramadan.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies and by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

The JAF has conducted 58 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 93 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7th.