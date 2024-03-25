King Receives National Football Team, Bestows Silver Jubilee Medal On Players, Staff

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on players and staff of the national football team.

The recognition comes in appreciation of the team's exceptional efforts in reaching second place at the Asian Cup, which was hosted by Qatar, according to a Royal Court statement.



At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty commended the team's outstanding performance at the Asian Cup, paying tribute to the players' sportsmanship.

The King wished the national team luck in qualifying to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association and president of the West Asian Football Federation, the statement said.



His Majesty affirmed his continued support for the national team, expressing best wishes to them in the match against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.





