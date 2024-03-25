               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Army Chief, French Vice Admiral Discuss Aspects To Boost Military Cooperation


3/25/2024 11:17:08 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday received Commander of the French Operations in the Indian Ocean Vice Admiral Emmanuel Slaars and the accompanying delegation.

Huneiti and Slaars discussed aspects to boost military cooperation and coordination in various military, operational, training and logistical fields, aimed to achieve the envisioned goals of serving the two countries' armed forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



