Which State Spends The Most Time Cleaning Their Home?

According to research, people in Idaho and Maine are the most meticulous when it comes to having a clean home.

A recent poll of 100 Americans from each of the 50 states investigated the cleaning habits of each and found that, on average, respondents in Idaho and Maine spend the most time per session cleaning their homes (59 minutes).

So which state can get the most done in the shortest amount of time? New York spends the least time, on average, per cleaning session and will knock out their chores in 45 minutes.

According to results, the average American cleans their home once per week and declutters their house three times per year.

The most time is spent cleaning the kitchen (50%) and America's least favorite room to clean is, predictably, the bathroom (36%).

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Maid Brigade , the poll also looked at least favorite cleaning tasks and found that cleaning the shower (30%), wiping down the bathroom (19%), mopping (18%) and cleaning windows and glass doors (17%) are all things respondents would rather not do.

The most common parts of the cleaning process, according to respondents, are cleaning one room at a time (52%), turning on the tunes (52%), pacing themselves and taking breaks (40%), showering after cleaning (33%) and even getting distracted while cleaning (22%).

So what do Americans' bedrooms look like? These rooms need a little more love when it comes to tidying up as results showed that respondents' bedrooms are some of the least-cleaned rooms (23%) along with garages (26%).

However, more than half (52%) of respondents believe their homes are cleaner than others.

And more than a quarter (26%) of Americans judge others for having messy homes.

“Whether or not the cleanliness of someone's home influences your opinion of them, the state of your own living space can affect your personal well-being,” said Raychel Leong-Sullins, president of Maid Brigade.“A clean and uncluttered space tends to be more calming, whereas an untidy area tends to feel more chaotic. With all our commitments related to work, family, and social events, it can be difficult to find time to keep the house orderly unless we have some help. It can be very stressful trying to 'do it all,' and that stress can take a toll on how we interact with others.”

According to the study, three-quarters (74%) said that clutter in their home increases their mental clutter.

And of those who prefer clutter-free homes for clutter-free minds, people from Minnesota (85%), Montana (84%) and South Carolina (84%) are most likely to be the clutter police - taking extra care to make sure their space is clean.

Twenty-seven percent agreed that having a clean home improves their mental health and one in ten respondents (9%) put a high price tag on a clean house when they admitted they'd trade a family member in exchange for having their homes regularly cleaned by a professional.

Nearly half (44%) believe they'd have more time for the things they love doing if they didn't spend as much time cleaning.

Regarding cleaning specifics, more than three in five (63%) say it's important to use natural cleaning supplies when cleaning their homes but, surprisingly, almost seven in ten (69%) say they're likely to use the same cleaning materials, like mops and cloths, across different rooms in the home.

“While the majority of women in relationships are the primary decision-makers regarding housekeeping, let's not forget about those [men and women] that are single - they have the same burden of keeping their homes clean,” said Leong-Sullins.“If we could wave a magic wand and have our homes transformed into neat and comfortable living spaces, I think most of us would be wielding that wand daily!

“Think about how good it feels to walk into a hotel room that first time, there's almost an immediate emotional and physical response, a relief or unburdening to be in a serene space. To have that same feeling when you walk into your own home is priceless, so it's important to find a cleaning routine that fits your lifestyle or get a professional to assist.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 100 Americans from each of the 50 states was commissioned by Maid Brigade between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 , 2024 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).