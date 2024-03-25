Ainewsbreaks - The Register Interviews D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Highlights Quantum Computing's Potential Impact On AI

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Register, a British technology news website with millions of unique visitors per month, recently published an article about OpenAI's recent interest in quantum. To gain insight, The Register interviewed Murray Thom, D-Wave's VP of Quantum Technology Evangelism, and Trevor Lanting, D-Wave's Chief Development Officer.

Lanting explained,“As you're training [an AI] model, the number of parameters that go into the model really drives the cost and the complexity of training the model.” He further elaborated that developers are currently getting around this by choosing which features they think are going to be important for training a particular model. Lanting then highlighted the potential benefit of allowing quantum optimization algorithms to determine which features to include or exclude.

Tobias Mann, The Register's datacenter systems editor and author of the article, noted that optimization problems have proven to be one of the most promising applications of quantum computing thus far.

Thom added that quantum computing has the potential to drastically improve the efficiency of training large AI models, allowing them to derive more accurate answers from models with fewer parameters. Although the integration of quantum computing into AI training is still in its early stages, D-Wave's team is actively working on expanding the capabilities of quantum systems to make quantum AI more viable in the future.

To read the full article published by The Register, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">... AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,