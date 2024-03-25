Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Issues Capybara Research Litigation Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , on Oct. 19, 2023, announced that it filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, FingerMotion, Inc., v. Capybara Research et. al. The case was against defendant Capybara Research, alleging claims for securities fraud, tortious interference with prospective business expectancy and defamation in connection with a defamatory article maliciously published to its website and X account in a premeditated attempt to decrease FingerMotion's share price and financially benefit from its previously disclosed short position. On Jan. 16, 2024, the company amended its complaint to add claims against Accretive Capital LLC d/b/a Benzinga for tortious interference with prospective business expectancy and defamation in connection with the republishing of Capybara's defamatory article. As of March 21, 2024, FingerMotion has entered into a settlement agreement with Benzinga, facilitating the removal of references to Capybara's article from Benzinga's website and dismissing Benzinga from the lawsuit.

“We are gratified to reach this milestone in our legal action against Capybara Research and coming to a settlement with Benzinga,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen.“This is, however, only the first step in our drive to fully redress the damage caused by this false and malicious article. We remain committed to pursuing our federal lawsuit until a final judgment has been reached.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

