Biomednewsbreaks Lumos Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) Receives Patent Notice For Improved Formulation Of Lead Therapeutic Candidate

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lumos Pharma

(NASDAQ: LUMO) , a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (“PGHD”) through phase 2 clinical trials, has received a notice of allowance for a submitted patent. The notice was received from the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (“USPTO”) earlier this month; the notice covers claims the company made for its patent titled“Compactable Oral Formulations of Ibutamoren.” According to the announcement, the patent includes improved formulations of LUM-201 that the company plans to use in its phase 3 trial and eventually commercialize. LUM-201 (ibutamoren) is an orally administered small molecule that promotes the secretion (secretagogue) of growth hormone from the pituitary gland.

The patent grant provides intellectual property protection through November 2042.“We are excited to announce that LUM-201 has been granted a novel formulation patent by the USPTO, which is enabled by unique properties of this molecule achieved through our improved manufacturing processes,” said Lumos Pharma chair and CEO Rick Hawkins in the press release.“Importantly, this new patent extends our exclusivity of LUM-201 through 2042, surpassing our current method of use patent expiration in 2036. This novel formulation of LUM-201 permits a capsule with mini-tablets, which should reduce dose variance and enable easier administration for younger children. We intend to employ this formulation in our upcoming phase 3 trial evaluating oral LUM-201 in moderate pediatric growth hormone deficiency expected to start in Q4 2024, and eventually in the commercial setting following potential regulatory approval of LUM-201.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lumos Pharma Inc.

Lumos Pharma

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (“GH”) secretagogue, seeking to transform the

~$4.7 billion

global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical studies in PGHD and has received orphan drug designation in both the United States and the European Union. For more information, please visit



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN