Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Expanding Reach In Germany, Announces Launch Of Cannabis Home-Grow Kit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world, has announced plans to expand its global genetics business in Germany. According to the announcement, the company is launching a cannabis home-grow kit, including start-up material seeds and cuttings in the country; the offering will be available online and through preferred partners. Flora Growth subsidiaries have been active in Germany since 2017. The company observed that the German legal cannabis recreation market could reach $4.2 billion; the total European market is projected to reach $10.2 billion in revenues. FLGC's announcement of the new cannabis kit and other materials comes in response to the first phase of Germany's new recreational cannabis legalization law. The new legislation allows adults older than 18 years of age can possess up to 50 grams of cannabis for private consumption and grow up to three plants. Flora Growth has what may be the largest global existing seedbank, which will be a key component to the company's planned strategy to expand into Germany.“We are carefully examining Germany's new legislation for immediate business opportunities,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“What Canada's legalization case has taught us is that a notable percentage of adults reported home cultivation of cannabis immediately following legalization. We believe German adults will exhibit a similar pattern and we intend to give them the tools to do.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world.

