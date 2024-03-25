Egypt To Revamp Domestic Trade Through Public-Private Partnerships

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector unveiled a plan today to modernize and develop its domestic trade branches in collaboration with the private sector. This initiative aims to optimize asset utilization, enhance management practices, and maximize returns across these companies.

Minister of Public Enterprise Sector, Mahmoud Essmat, outlined the plan, which encompasses development for renowned brands like Sidnawy, Al-Masnoat, High Fashion Houses, and Omar Effendi. The focus will be on bolstering branch performance, driving sales and revenue growth, and elevating the customer experience.

Emphasizing the significance of private sector involvement, Essmat acknowledged their expertise, financial resources, and marketing prowess as crucial assets in achieving the companies' goals.

The plan incorporates a multi-pronged approach, including:



Infrastructure Upgrades: Branch infrastructure will undergo modernization efforts.

Product and Service Diversification: New product lines and services will be introduced.

Enhanced Marketing and Branding: The companies' marketing and branding strategies will be revamped. E-commerce Expansion: The plan prioritizes the growth of e-commerce operations.

The Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector expresses confidence that this initiative will revitalize the domestic trade sector and positively impact the lives of Egyptian consumers.