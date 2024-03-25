PHCC To Begin New Students' Health Check-Up In April

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the commencement of students check-up procedures as of April 1 with a single visit to the health centres.

This comes in parallel with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's (MoEHE) announcement regarding the enrolment of new students in government schools for the academic year 2024/2025, facilitated through continuous co-ordination and collaboration with the MoEHE Schools and Students Affairs Department. PHCC has emphasised the readiness of its all-health centres and has implemented all essential precautions to ensure the safety of students through the development of check-up mechanisms and procedures for students joining schools this year. PHCC has developed mechanisms and procedures ensuring that the checkup is conducted in a single scheduled visit.

During the visit, a series of sequential procedures will take place: the check-in procedure at the reception, the nursing assessment, the conduct of necessary laboratory tests and social worker assessment. Then, attending the booked dental appointment for dental check-up followed by attending the booked appointment with the family physician for clinical examination, view of all test results and issuance of the health certificate electronically. The parent then collects the student's e-file from the reception before leaving the health centre to submit it to the relevant authorities.

